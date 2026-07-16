Issue of mobilisation cannot be resolved without addressing systemic problems within armed forces, – Fedorov. VIDEO

Mykhailo Fedorov stated that the issue of mobilisation needs to be addressed alongside systemic problems within the armed forces.

He made these remarks during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

"For six months, I didn’t respond at all to the backlash over mobilisation. To prevent the situation that has arisen today – and to which the Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff has led us; I don’t know who the architect of this whole affair is.

So as not to say, ‘It wasn’t me,’ and to avoid taking responsibility," he noted.

Fedorov pointed out that the TCRs are subordinate to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Land Forces. And they, in turn, are subordinate to the Commander-in-Chief.

Read more: There are no votes in favor of appointing Klymenko as defense minister. "Servants of People" faction will meet at 4:00 p.m., - Zhelezniak (updated)

"In fact, the issue of mobilisation cannot be resolved unless the issues I’ve mentioned to you are resolved. At the moment, young people aren’t discussing the new contracts we’ve introduced. They’re discussing the former commander of the 155th Brigade, which has caused the greatest harm that could possibly be inflicted during a war," he explained.

"The root of the problem lies in the ‘product’ we’re selling. Are we selling lies, chaos, irresponsibility – ‘go on, there are no landmines there’? We need to change our product. Ukrainians have earned this through their work and service. There are a great many people in the army who can achieve far more if they are given freedom and their leadership is supported.

And they won’t flee the battlefield. All this fake news about Syrskyi being able to hold the front line because he’s a dictatorial and authoritarian type… Ukrainians stopped the Russians because they made a decision – they went out there and stopped them. Ukrainians know how to take responsibility. They don’t need someone at the top with a truncheon, forcing them onto the front line for 10–15 days under drone fire. Ukrainians make their own decisions, take risks, sit in the trenches and know they’re doing it for their families," Fedorov concluded, adding that systemic solutions are needed.

Read more: Fedorov on protests: People came out not for me, but for themselves and their hopes