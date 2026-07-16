New Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should be selected based on performance of commanders on front line, – Fedorov. VIDEO

Mykhailo Fedorov, who has been dismissed from his post as Minister of Defence, stated that when appointing a new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it is necessary to assess the actual performance of commanders on the front line, rather than be guided by other criteria.

According to Censor.NET, Fedorov made these remarks during a briefing whilst answering questions from journalists.

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"Surely we have commanders in this country who have demonstrated through their leadership that they value people and do not engage in intrigue, but fight to achieve results," he noted.

Watch more: Zelenskyy has not yet chosen Syrskyi’s side, - Fedorov

According to Fedorov, Ukraine has an analytical system that makes it possible to assess the situation on the front line, including commanders’ responsibility for specific sectors and changes to the front line.

"There is an analytical system; there is data on the movement of the front line, on who is responsible for the front and who has lost how many square kilometres of territory. So a commander-in-chief can be selected on the basis of this data," he said.

At the same time, Fedorov stated that he had not proposed any specific candidate to the president for the post of Chief of the General Staff.

"In fact, I told the President that this choice is for him to make. He needs to hold dozens of meetings and assess who is truly capable of carrying out these tasks. It should be his decision, not mine," Fedorov emphasised.

Read more: Syrskyi is willing to engage in intrigue rather than figure out how to defeat Russia asymmetrically," - Fedorov. VIDEO