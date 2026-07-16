Fedorov to MPs: Where’s your backbone to say what the real problem is?. VIDEO

Mykhailo Fedorov stated that, following his resignation, he had decided to speak openly about the country’s problems and called on the public and members of parliament not to be afraid to publicly raise difficult issues that require change.

He made these remarks during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"What is happening today is that I have killed myself and been reborn. For seven years, I served the Ukrainian people as part of the President’s team. I did many different things; sometimes I didn’t even say what I thought. Today, this is not a matter for me or the President. We are both managers: the people elected him, and he elected us.

But knowing everything from the inside, having launched so many different reforms over the past four years, I realise that this is how we must act. We should at least discuss this," he said.

Fedorov called on everyone with different ideas and visions to put them forward.

Watch more: New Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should be selected based on performance of commanders on front line, – Fedorov. VIDEO

"So my message to MPs is this: are you content with the lack of a large number of independent institutions? If you want to make them independent, say so, step up and do it. Are you unhappy that there is no real civilian control over the army? Put forward a constructive proposal.

And where’s your courage to say what the real problem is? About the units, about the assaults, about the lack of transfers, about the allocation of funds. To say who is effective and who isn’t. Speak to the point, in good conscience.

People are dying for freedom, and here we are sitting on Bankova and Hrushevskyi Streets, unable to say what we truly believe in. Either we don’t believe in it – and that’s fine – or we do believe in it and speak out," he emphasised.

Fedorov noted that, for himself, he had crossed that line.

"I have made my position clear. I am confident that changes will now follow, which will certainly lead to what the Ukrainian people deserve," he concluded.

Watch more: Zelenskyy offered me role of adviser, but I declined, - Fedorov. VIDEO