Russian propagandists celebrate Fedorov’s dismissal as Ukraine’s defence minister: "It is plus for us if such proactive person is kicked out". VIDEO
Kremlin propagandists are celebrating Mykhailo Fedorov’s dismissal as Ukraine’s defence minister during their broadcasts.
Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi posted the video on social media, Censor.NET reports.
"The Russians are celebrating Fedorov’s dismissal. It is a holiday for them," Kazanskyi commented on the video.
In particular, the propagandist in the video complains that the occupiers’ access to Starlink was blocked during Fedorov’s tenure.
"There were many ministers before Fedorov. Many of them could have picked up the phone, called Elon Musk and blocked our units from using Starlink. But it was Fedorov who actually did it. He introduced many innovations that became a serious challenge for us. Therefore, it is a plus for us if such a proactive person is kicked out," the Russian propagandist says.
New Cabinet of Ministers and Fedorov’s resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
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