Russian propagandists celebrate Fedorov’s dismissal as Ukraine’s defence minister: "It is plus for us if such proactive person is kicked out". VIDEO

Kremlin propagandists are celebrating Mykhailo Fedorov’s dismissal as Ukraine’s defence minister during their broadcasts.

Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi posted the video on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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"The Russians are celebrating Fedorov’s dismissal. It is a holiday for them," Kazanskyi commented on the video.

In particular, the propagandist in the video complains that the occupiers’ access to Starlink was blocked during Fedorov’s tenure.

"There were many ministers before Fedorov. Many of them could have picked up the phone, called Elon Musk and blocked our units from using Starlink. But it was Fedorov who actually did it. He introduced many innovations that became a serious challenge for us. Therefore, it is a plus for us if such a proactive person is kicked out," the Russian propagandist says.

See more: Odesa, Dnipro, Ternopil, Rivne, Frankivsk: rallies held in Ukrainian cities for Fedorov’s return and Syrskyi’s resignation. PHOTOS

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