SSU’s "Alfa" special forces have neutralised over 50,000 occupiers in space of six months. VIDEO
Fighters from the Security Service of Ukraine’s ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Centre are systematically delivering both devastating long-range strikes against enemy military targets and eliminating enemy personnel on a daily basis across all sectors of the front.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.
Results of the attacks
As noted, in the first half of this year alone, they eliminated and struck over 50,000 Russian occupiers. And this figure continues to rise daily.
"Over the past week, special forces have ‘taken out’ a further 1,300 invaders," the SBU added.
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