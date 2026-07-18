Russians have destroyed heating supply facility in Kherson. VIDEO

On the night of 18 July, Russian troops destroyed a heating facility in Kherson, which had previously been attacked more than a thousand times.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Read more: Night shelling by Russian Federation: one person killed and one wounded in Kherson, enterprises, post office and gas station damaged in Dnipropetrovsk region (updated)

What is known?

"Last night, the occupiers once again attacked one of the key heating facilities in Kherson. The Russians have already struck the facility – which supplies heat to nearly 500 homes in Kherson – more than a thousand times. The invaders had previously targeted it deliberately, and the latest attack has effectively destroyed what was already seriously damaged," the statement reads.

What are the consequences?

It is noted that as a result of the night-time "strikes", critical components of the plant have been completely knocked out of action. The facility is currently destroyed and inoperable, yet the occupiers continue to bombard it with fire from all types of weaponry.