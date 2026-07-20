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Heavy UAV of Ukrainian Armed Forces airlifts ground robot to combat zone to carry out combat mission. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Russian Z-channels have published a video showing a Ukrainian heavy drone transporting a ground-based robotic complex (UGV) by air to carry out a combat mission.

According to Censor.NET, the drone was used to deliver the ground-based kamikaze robot directly to the area where Russian positions were located, with the aim of destroying them.

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Watch more: Pair of UGVs equipped with Browning M2 machine guns, supported by UAVs, eliminate five Russian Army assault troops in close combat. VIDEO

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