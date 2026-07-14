Pair of UGVs equipped with Browning M2 machine guns, supported by UAVs, eliminate five Russian Army assault troops in close combat. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers are once again rewriting the history of modern military operations by successfully integrating cutting-edge technology on the battlefield. Unique footage has been published online showing the coordinated operation of two ground-based robotic systems (UGVs), equipped with large-calibre Browning M2 machine guns, and attack drones.
According to Censor.NET, operators from the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment carried out a brilliant operation to neutralise a Russian assault group in one of the settlements in the Donetsk region.
The Russians had taken up positions in the courtyard of a private homestead. Ukrainian defenders employed a comprehensive tactic to neutralise them.
Land-based robotic machine-gunners opened heavy and accurate fire on the occupiers’ positions. Simultaneously with the ground attack, strike drone operators delivered precision strikes from the air. As a result of the coordinated actions of two unmanned combat vehicles and UAVs, at least five occupiers were eliminated.
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