Sky Wars drone pilots of 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade shoot down latest Russian Kashchei drone in Sumy sector. VIDEO
Drone Industry
Operators from the Sky Wars unit of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed Russia’s latest Kashchei drone in the Sumy sector.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian defenders used a STING interceptor drone developed by the Wild Hornets to destroy the Russian UAV, which was equipped with an electric motor and a camera mounted at the rear of the fuselage.
Available information indicates that the Russians already use the name Kashchei for one of their bomber drones.
They have now given the same name to a new UAV with a design similar to that of the Lancet-type drone.
The specifications and intended purpose of the new Russian UAV remain unknown.
The Wild Hornets released the video on their Telegram channel.
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