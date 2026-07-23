Drapatyi and Khmara’s mission is to close skies and ensure normal mobilization, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined the tasks he has assigned to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi and Acting Minister of Defense Yevhen Khmara.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state made this announcement during a press conference.

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What is known?

"Both Drapatyi and Khmara will have to carry out the main task for today—the task that I set for Fedorov and Syrskyi. The issue of closing the skies, the issue of the TCR, and the issue of the normal—if one can put it that way—face of mobilization. Until the war ends, we will have to tackle all of this together," the president emphasized.

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