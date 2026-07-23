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News Video Drapatyi – Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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Drapatyi and Khmara’s mission is to close skies and ensure normal mobilization, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy spoke about the tasks assigned to Khmara and Drapatyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined the tasks he has assigned to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi and Acting Minister of Defense Yevhen Khmara.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state made this announcement during a press conference.

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What is known?

"Both Drapatyi and Khmara will have to carry out the main task for today—the task that I set for Fedorov and Syrskyi. The issue of closing the skies, the issue of the TCR, and the issue of the normal—if one can put it that way—face of mobilization. Until the war ends, we will have to tackle all of this together," the president emphasized.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces modernisation of Defence Forces following Drapatyi’s appointment as commander-in-chief

The new Cabinet and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Fedorov’s resignation

  • On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
  • On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as Minister of Defence.
  • Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
  • On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhii Koretskyi.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
  • Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
  • On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.

Read more: Khmara officially becomes acting defence minister on 20 July – Cabinet of Ministers

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9435) Mykhailo Drapatyi (42) Yevhenii Khmara (16)
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