Zelenskyy announces modernisation of Defence Forces following Drapatyi’s appointment as commander-in-chief

Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has officially assumed his duties. The public has shown a high level of trust in the new military leadership, while the main tasks now are the coordinated modernisation of the army, strengthening mid-range strikes and maintaining pressure on Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address on 22 July, Censor.NET reports.

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Appointment of Ihor Skybiuk and team of combat generals

The head of state stressed that the new military leadership consists of officers with real combat experience who command unquestioned authority among the troops:

"Today, the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi, began performing his duties, and changes have already taken place. Together with Mykhailo and Yevhen Khmara, we decided that Ihor Skybiuk would become the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — that decision has also been made. These guys are combat-tested and experienced. The troops know them — Drapatyi, Khmara and Skybiuk."

Read more: NATO on Drapatyi’s appointment as Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine: Strategy of support for Ukraine remains unwavering

Modernisation of army and pressure on enemy

According to Zelenskyy, the handover and modernisation of the army must take place without creating any risks on the front line so that the enemy cannot exploit the situation.

"We agreed that the modernisation of Ukraine’s Defence Forces would be prepared. It is important that everything proceed in a completely coordinated manner and that the Russians are given no opening or opportunity. Russia must feel growing pressure and increasingly severe sanctions: this includes our long-range sanctions, mid-range strikes and strong positions on the front. All of this will be ensured," Zelenskyy said.

The president noted the positive response from the public and military personnel to Mykhailo Drapatyi’s appointment and called for this trust to be translated into tangible results on the battlefield:

"It is important that this trust translates into greater motivation for our defenders. It is important that the guys remain strong and live up to the trust that society has now demonstrated. We are providing all the necessary tools."

Read more: Ukrainians trust Zaluzhnyi, Fedorov and Budanov most, - "Rating" poll

New Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Fedorov’s resignation

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.

Protests against Fedorov’s resignation have continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister, people have called for Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed.

On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.

Read more: Fedorov was offered new government post focused on developing country’s technology sector, – Zelenskyy