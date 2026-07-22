NATO on Drapatyi’s appointment as Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine: Strategy of support for Ukraine remains unwavering

Following Mykhailo Drapatyi’s appointment as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, NATO said that the Alliance’s strategy of support for Ukraine remains clear and unwavering.

Giovanni Galoforo, Public Affairs and Strategic Communications Adviser to the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, told Suspilne about this, according to Censor.NET.

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Alliance’s response

"Of course, no changes to military-to-military cooperation are expected, as rotations in senior posts take place regularly, while the Alliance’s strategy of support remains clear and unwavering. No, I personally have never met General Drapatyi before," Giovanni Galoforo stressed.

He also said that he expected to meet Drapatyi.

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