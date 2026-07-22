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NATO on Drapatyi’s appointment as Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine: Strategy of support for Ukraine remains unwavering
Following Mykhailo Drapatyi’s appointment as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, NATO said that the Alliance’s strategy of support for Ukraine remains clear and unwavering.
Giovanni Galoforo, Public Affairs and Strategic Communications Adviser to the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, told Suspilne about this, according to Censor.NET.
Alliance’s response
"Of course, no changes to military-to-military cooperation are expected, as rotations in senior posts take place regularly, while the Alliance’s strategy of support remains clear and unwavering. No, I personally have never met General Drapatyi before," Giovanni Galoforo stressed.
He also said that he expected to meet Drapatyi.
New Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Fedorov’s resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.
- Protests against Fedorov’s resignation have continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister, people have called for Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
- On July 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi in his place.
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