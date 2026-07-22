Khmara holds talks with Drapatyi: Ukraine will continue strike and technological pressure on Russia
Acting Defence Minister Yevhen Khmara held talks with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi.
He was quoted by the Defence Ministry’s press service, according to Censor.NET.
Details
He stressed that he had confidence in Drapatyi. According to Khmara, Ukraine will continue to exert strike and technological pressure on Russia by all available means.
"We agreed to be honest with each other and resolve all disagreements in the interests of Ukrainian soldiers. Together, we will be able to carry out the President’s instructions and create the conditions for our Defence Forces to operate as effectively as possible. Brigade and corps commanders outlined the specific challenges currently facing the Defence Forces," he said.
First steps
Khmara named supporting the front, strengthening assistance from partners and shifting the war onto the aggressor’s territory to the greatest extent possible as his main priorities.
"To achieve this, we will ensure that combat units have stable and flexible access to effective capabilities, including long-range weapons, as well as develop technologies and asymmetric solutions.
"Our objective remains unchanged: to secure the Ukrainian army’s technological superiority over the Russian enemy and save as many lives as possible through technological advances. We must scale up the areas in which we are already effective: deep strikes and medium-range strikes, UGVs and other solutions that save soldiers’ lives and eliminate the enemy more effectively," the acting Defence Minister said.
Khmara and Drapatyi also discussed their shared vision for the development of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.
"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported our vision.
"We are working on a strategy — practical steps to end the war on Ukraine’s terms and compel Russia to accept a lasting peace. Our goal is a strong Ukraine," he concluded.
On 22 July, Skybiuk was appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
New Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Fedorov’s resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.
- Protests against Fedorov’s resignation have continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister, people have called for Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
- On July 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi in his place.
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