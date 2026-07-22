Khmara holds talks with Drapatyi: Ukraine will continue strike and technological pressure on Russia

Acting Defence Minister Yevhen Khmara held talks with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi.

He was quoted by the Defence Ministry’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

He stressed that he had confidence in Drapatyi. According to Khmara, Ukraine will continue to exert strike and technological pressure on Russia by all available means.

"We agreed to be honest with each other and resolve all disagreements in the interests of Ukrainian soldiers. Together, we will be able to carry out the President’s instructions and create the conditions for our Defence Forces to operate as effectively as possible. Brigade and corps commanders outlined the specific challenges currently facing the Defence Forces," he said.

Read more: Khmara officially becomes acting defence minister on 20 July – Cabinet of Ministers

First steps

Khmara named supporting the front, strengthening assistance from partners and shifting the war onto the aggressor’s territory to the greatest extent possible as his main priorities.

"To achieve this, we will ensure that combat units have stable and flexible access to effective capabilities, including long-range weapons, as well as develop technologies and asymmetric solutions.

"Our objective remains unchanged: to secure the Ukrainian army’s technological superiority over the Russian enemy and save as many lives as possible through technological advances. We must scale up the areas in which we are already effective: deep strikes and medium-range strikes, UGVs and other solutions that save soldiers’ lives and eliminate the enemy more effectively," the acting Defence Minister said.

Khmara and Drapatyi also discussed their shared vision for the development of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported our vision.

"We are working on a strategy — practical steps to end the war on Ukraine’s terms and compel Russia to accept a lasting peace. Our goal is a strong Ukraine," he concluded.

See also: Khmara has officially been acting as Minister of Defence since 20 July, says the Cabinet of Ministers

On 22 July, Skybiuk was appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

New Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Fedorov’s resignation

Read more: Zelenskyy tasks Yevhenii Khmara with serving as acting defence minister