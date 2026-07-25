Tyumen oil refinery, facility in Kirov, vessels and warship in Black Sea were hit, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine continues to impose long-range sanctions in response to Russian strikes. Last night, soldiers from our Defence Forces struck targets across various regions of Russia that are supporting this war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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What was hit?

According to him, this was once again a facility in Kirov, from which components are supplied for the weapons Russia uses to strike our people. The distance from Ukraine’s state border is around 1,200 kilometres.

It is also noted that an oil refinery in Tyumen, a logistics facility in Yekaterinburg, and a fuel and lubricants depot in Rostov-on-Don have been struck.

"We have also achieved very good results from long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea. Specifically, these were vessels involved in transporting military cargo from Iran, as well as a warship. Thank you for these results! Glory to Ukraine!" emphasised Zelenskyy.

See more: Fire at Tyumen Oil Refinery following drone attack. PHOTO

What led up to this?