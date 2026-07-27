Fighters from "Black Forest" Brigade destroyed Russian P-18 "Terek" radar station. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders continue to ‘blind’ Russian air defences and reconnaissance.
According to Censor.NET, soldiers from the ‘Black Forest’ separate artillery brigade successfully tracked down and destroyed the occupiers’ P-18 ‘Terek’ radar station.
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