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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
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Fighters from "Black Forest" Brigade destroyed Russian P-18 "Terek" radar station. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders continue to ‘blind’ Russian air defences and reconnaissance.

According to Censor.NET, soldiers from the ‘Black Forest’ separate artillery brigade successfully tracked down and destroyed the occupiers’ P-18 ‘Terek’ radar station.

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Watch more: DIU drone operators destroyed launcher and radar station belonging to Russian S-400 "Triumph" air defence system in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

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radar locator (91) elimination (7681) drones (4999) 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade (16)
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