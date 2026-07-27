Hart Brigade drone operators torch occupiers’ fuel tanker, fuel tanks and 7 military vehicles in South-Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

Reconnaissance and strike UAV teams of the Hart Border Guard Brigade struck Russian logistics and weapons systems in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian pilots destroyed a gun concealed in a tree line, fuel tanks, a fuel tanker, and seven military vehicles used by the occupiers to transport personnel and ammunition.

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As a result of the strikes, Russian forces lost a significant portion of their transport and fuel logistics assets, which will complicate the supply of their units in this sector of the front.

The footage was released by servicemen of the Hart Border Guard Brigade on their Telegram channel.

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