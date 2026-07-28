One armoured vehicle and one lorry destroyed: fighters from 5th ’Omega’ detachment used Hornet drones to attack enemy targets in occupied Lysychansk. VIDEO

Ukrainian special forces continue to effectively destroy the Russian invaders’ equipment and logistics in the occupied territories.

According to Censor.NET, pilots from the 5th Separate Special Forces Detachment ‘Omega’ carried out a series of precision strikes in the temporarily occupied city of Lysychansk and its surroundings.

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Using domestically produced Hornet strike drones, the special forces tracked down and destroyed the occupiers’ armoured combat vehicles (BBMs) and a lorry.

Watch more: Drone operators from Lasar’s Group struck occupiers’ "Buk-M3" and S-300 air defence systems in Kostiantynivka sector. VIDEO

Watch more: Hart Brigade drone operators torch occupiers’ fuel tanker, fuel tanks and 7 military vehicles in South-Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO