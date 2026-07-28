One armoured vehicle and one lorry destroyed: fighters from 5th ’Omega’ detachment used Hornet drones to attack enemy targets in occupied Lysychansk. VIDEO
Ukrainian special forces continue to effectively destroy the Russian invaders’ equipment and logistics in the occupied territories.
According to Censor.NET, pilots from the 5th Separate Special Forces Detachment ‘Omega’ carried out a series of precision strikes in the temporarily occupied city of Lysychansk and its surroundings.
Using domestically produced Hornet strike drones, the special forces tracked down and destroyed the occupiers’ armoured combat vehicles (BBMs) and a lorry.
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