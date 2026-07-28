Nimble Russian runs swiftly across field, trying in vain to escape death at hands of Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
Ukrainian drone operators continue to demonstrate high precision and skill, leaving the enemy with no chance of escape.
According to Censor.NET, footage has been published online showing the work of fighters from the ‘11:11’ unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 152nd Separate Jäger Brigade.
The video shows a Russian occupier running haphazardly and swiftly across open terrain, trying in vain to manoeuvre and escape from a Ukrainian drone. Despite the invader’s best efforts, the UAV pilot calculated the trajectory and struck the target with precision.
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