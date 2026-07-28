Defense Forces fighters destroy base of Russian 126th Regiment in Belgorod region. VIDEO

Defence Forces drone operators struck the deployment site of the 9th Assault Company of the 3rd Battalion of the Russian Armed Forces’ 126th Motorised Rifle Regiment in the Vovchansk direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance identified the Russian troops’ base in the settlement of Leninsky, Shebekino district, Belgorod region, Russia, from which the occupiers had been attacking Ukrainian Defence Forces positions.

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Precise strikes by Ukrainian forces destroyed a command post used by Russian UAV operators, as well as enemy equipment and drones.

At least five ruscists were also eliminated, while around 10 others sustained serious injuries and, according to preliminary information, were rendered combat ineffective.

Footage of the Defence Forces’ combat operations was published on social media.

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