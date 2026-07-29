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Russian soldiers are looting ruined house in occupied Bakhmut: "D#mn! That house was f#cking awesome!". VIDEO
Russian occupiers continue to loot Ukrainian homes on a massive scale in the temporarily occupied territories.
According to Censor.NET, a video has appeared online showing the invaders filming themselves looting in the occupied and almost completely destroyed city of Bakhmut.
The footage shows Russian soldiers searching through the abandoned homes of Ukrainians who were forced to flee the war, and shamelessly flaunting other people’s property. Commenting on their actions with cynical remarks such as "that house was f#cking awersome" and noting that pensioners probably lived here, the invaders clearly demonstrate the true nature of the so-called "liberation".
Warning! Strong language!
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