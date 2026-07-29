Drone spotted invader in bushes and hit him in head. VIDEO

Ukrainian reconnaissance drone operators continue to demonstrate a high level of skill in detecting and neutralising camouflaged enemy forces.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion in action has been published online.

During an aerial reconnaissance mission, Ukrainian soldiers spotted a Russian invader attempting to hide in dense bushes. Despite the occupier’s attempts to remain undetected, the FPV drone pilot skilfully steered the drone straight at the invader’s head, leaving him no chance of survival.

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Read more: Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,443,450 personnel (+1,310 in past 24 hours), 12,227 tanks, 46,962 artillery systems, and 25,044 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS