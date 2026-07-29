Drone spotted invader in bushes and hit him in head. VIDEO
Ukrainian reconnaissance drone operators continue to demonstrate a high level of skill in detecting and neutralising camouflaged enemy forces.
According to Censor.NET, footage of the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion in action has been published online.
During an aerial reconnaissance mission, Ukrainian soldiers spotted a Russian invader attempting to hide in dense bushes. Despite the occupier’s attempts to remain undetected, the FPV drone pilot skilfully steered the drone straight at the invader’s head, leaving him no chance of survival.
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