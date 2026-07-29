"Knights never abandon their own": following KAB strike on Druzhkivka, soldiers rescued seriously injured cat. VIDEO

Following a Russian air strike using guided bombs on Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region, servicemen from the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade, named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign, rescued a seriously injured cat. The animal was evacuated from the shelling zone and handed over to vets.

According to Censor.NET, citing a statement from the brigade, the injured cat was found by journalist Oles Kromplyas and the soldiers who were accompanying him whilst he was working following the Russian air strike.

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"Knights never abandon their own, not even the smallest ones. Following a KAB strike on Druzhkivka, fixer and journalist Oles Kromplyas, who was working alongside our soldiers, found a seriously injured cat," said a spokesperson for the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

The cat was taken for treatment

The animal was first taken to a veterinary clinic in Kramatorsk, where it received first aid. The cat was subsequently transferred to Kharkiv for further treatment.

The brigade noted that Ukrainian military personnel are not only helping people affected by Russian aggression, but are also rescuing animals that have found themselves in danger due to the hostilities.

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