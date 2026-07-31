Drone operators from "Bulava" battalion blew up building with TM-62 mines in Belgorod region. VIDEO
UAV operators from the ‘Bulava’ Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians destroyed a building in the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation where the Russian invaders were storing ammunition.
According to Censor.NET, during one of its combat sorties into enemy territory, a Ukrainian FPV drone flew into the building where the occupiers were storing TM-62 anti-tank mines, before delivering a precision strike on the ammunition.
The strike caused a massive detonation of the munitions. Footage released shows the moment of impact and the subsequent explosion of the building.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password