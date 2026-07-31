Drone operators from "Bulava" battalion blew up building with TM-62 mines in Belgorod region. VIDEO

UAV operators from the ‘Bulava’ Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians destroyed a building in the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation where the Russian invaders were storing ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, during one of its combat sorties into enemy territory, a Ukrainian FPV drone flew into the building where the occupiers were storing TM-62 anti-tank mines, before delivering a precision strike on the ammunition.

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The strike caused a massive detonation of the munitions. Footage released shows the moment of impact and the subsequent explosion of the building.

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