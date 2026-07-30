Tank, guns and ammunition depots taken out: combat work of 40th Brigade artillerymen. VIDEO
Ukrainian artillery crews continue to systematically degrade the Russian invaders’ combat and logistics capabilities, denying the enemy the opportunity to build up its forces.
According to Censor.NET, soldiers from the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Grand Duke Vytautas carried out a series of devastating strikes on enemy positions.
As a result of precise and coordinated combat operations, the brigade’s units successfully destroyed a range of important enemy targets:
- 2 shelters housing enemy personnel;
- 2 D-30 122 mm towed howitzers;
- 2 ammunition depots;
- 2 Grad-P portable rocket launchers;
- 1 enemy tank;
- 1 Supercam reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle.
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