Border guards destroyed seven assault groups of occupiers, three vehicles and shelter in Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector. VIDEO

Border guards from the 4th Border Guard Detachment thwarted a series of Russian assaults in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, eliminating seven enemy assault groups.

According to Censor.NET, during combat operations, operators of attack drones delivered precision strikes against Russian infantry attempting to advance towards the Defence Forces’ positions.

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Whilst repelling enemy attacks, Ukrainian fighters eliminated seven assault groups of the occupiers. In addition, three vehicles and three enemy shelters were destroyed.

It is noted that the Russian command sent assault groups one after another, but each attempt to advance ended in defeat even before reaching the Ukrainian positions.

Footage of the combat operations was released by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

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