Ukrainian air force struck 17 Russian troop concentrations with GBU-39, JDAM-ER and AASM HAMMER air-to-ground bombs. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force has carried out a series of strikes on Russian troop positions across various sectors of the front.

According to Censor.NET, Air Force fighter crews used GBU-39, JDAM-ER and AASM-250 HAMMER bombs to strike the occupiers’ positions.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Footage shows strikes on 17 locations where Russian troops were concentrated, which had been identified by Ukrainian intelligence.

A video compilation of the fighter crews’ combat operations has been published on social media.

Watch more: MiG-29 crews destroy Russian UAV operators’ command post with aerial bomb. VIDEO

Watch more: Border guards thwarted assault near Artilne, destroying armoured vehicle and 10 invaders. VIDEO