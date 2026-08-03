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News Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Ukrainian air force struck 17 Russian troop concentrations with GBU-39, JDAM-ER and AASM HAMMER air-to-ground bombs. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force has carried out a series of strikes on Russian troop positions across various sectors of the front.

According to Censor.NET, Air Force fighter crews used GBU-39, JDAM-ER and AASM-250 HAMMER bombs to strike the occupiers’ positions.

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Footage shows strikes on 17 locations where Russian troops were concentrated, which had been identified by Ukrainian intelligence.

A video compilation of the fighter crews’ combat operations has been published on social media.

Watch more: MiG-29 crews destroy Russian UAV operators’ command post with aerial bomb. VIDEO

Watch more: Border guards thwarted assault near Artilne, destroying armoured vehicle and 10 invaders. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12222) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3779) Air forces (2142) air pilot (119) fighter jet (117)
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