Ukrainian air force struck 17 Russian troop concentrations with GBU-39, JDAM-ER and AASM HAMMER air-to-ground bombs. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Air Force has carried out a series of strikes on Russian troop positions across various sectors of the front.
According to Censor.NET, Air Force fighter crews used GBU-39, JDAM-ER and AASM-250 HAMMER bombs to strike the occupiers’ positions.
Footage shows strikes on 17 locations where Russian troops were concentrated, which had been identified by Ukrainian intelligence.
A video compilation of the fighter crews’ combat operations has been published on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password