28th Separate Mechanized Brigade soldiers rescue man who crawled for two days after Russian drone attack. VIDEO

A 64-year-old resident of the Donetsk region, who crawled towards Ukrainian positions on his own for two days after a Russian FPV drone attack, survived thanks to soldiers of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign.

According to Censor.NET, the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported this.

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Was delivering humanitarian aid when attacked by drone

Oleksandr was heading to Kostiantynivka to deliver humanitarian aid to his friends. On the way, his car was attacked by a Russian FPV drone.

The man suffered shrapnel wounds to his neck, arms, legs and back and was left alone in the combat zone with no way to call for help.

Not knowing exactly where the Ukrainian troops were, he crawled for two days in the hope of reaching them.

Watch more: Operators of 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade’s Unmanned Systems Battalion take logistics in Horlivka under fire control. VIDEO

Evacuated under guided aerial bomb strikes and mortar fire

The exhausted man was spotted by servicemen of the 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 28th Brigade, who were evacuating their fellow soldiers at the time.

The soldiers fashioned an improvised stretcher and carried the wounded man to safety under Russian guided aerial bomb strikes and mortar fire.

According to the rescued man, the soldiers travelled on foot from Druzhkivka to evacuate him.

Oleksandr is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dnipro.

Watch more: Occupiers are bombing Kostiantynivka with incendiary ammunition and deliberately killing city’s surviving residents. VIDEO