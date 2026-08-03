147th Brigade destroys 12 guns, equipment convoy and ruscist troops with HIMARS strikes in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillerymen from the 147th Separate Artillery Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces carried out a series of precision HIMARS strikes on Russian troops in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, during aerial reconnaissance, Ukrainian troops detected enemy artillery positions, a concentration of personnel, and a convoy of enemy vehicles, after which precision strikes were launched against the targets.

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As a result of the combat operation, 12 Russian artillery pieces were destroyed, occupying forces personnel were neutralised, and an enemy military equipment convoy was struck while on the move.

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