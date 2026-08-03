151st Brigade drone operators destroy one of Russia’s few latest 2S44 Giatsint-K self-propelled guns. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 151st Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed Russia’s latest 2S44 Giatsint-K wheeled self-propelled artillery system in the Kupiansk sector.

According to Censor.NET, this is only the second confirmed loss of a self-propelled gun of this type since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of 2S44 Giatsint-K self-propelled gun

The 2S44 Giatsint-K is Russia’s latest 152 mm self-propelled artillery system, built on the four-axle BAZ-6010-027 wheeled chassis (8×8). It is an adaptation of the 2A36 Giatsint-B towed gun for a wheeled platform, similar to the 2S43 Malva self-propelled gun.

According to its stated specifications, the system can fire standard high-explosive fragmentation shells at targets up to 30.5 kilometres away and rocket-assisted projectiles at ranges of up to 33.1 kilometres. Thanks to its wheeled chassis, the combat vehicle can reach speeds of up to 80 kilometres per hour.

A video showing the destruction of the latest Russian self-propelled gun was released by servicemen of the 151st Separate Mechanised Brigade.

Watch more: Russian invader, hiding in undergrowth, filmed destruction of "Grad" multiple rocket launcher by Ukrainian FPV drone. VIDEO

Watch more: 4th Border Guard Detachment eliminates nearly 200 occupiers and destroys hundreds of pieces of Russian equipment in July. VIDEO