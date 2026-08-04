Ukrainian FPV drone eliminates naked ruscist, blast sends him into body of water while "sunbathing". VIDEO
A video showing a Ukrainian FPV drone striking a naked Russian occupier who decided to "sunbathe" has been published online.
During a combat patrol, a pilot from one of the Ukrainian units spotted the invader and immediately directed the attack drone at the target, Censor.NET reports.
The direct hit brought the occupier’s "sunbathing" to a fatal end. The blast wave threw the invader’s body several meters before sending it into a body of water.
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