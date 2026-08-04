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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Ukrainian FPV drone eliminates naked ruscist, blast sends him into body of water while "sunbathing". VIDEO

A video showing a Ukrainian FPV drone striking a naked Russian occupier who decided to "sunbathe" has been published online.

During a combat patrol, a pilot from one of the Ukrainian units spotted the invader and immediately directed the attack drone at the target, Censor.NET reports.

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The direct hit brought the occupier’s "sunbathing" to a fatal end. The blast wave threw the invader’s body several meters before sending it into a body of water.

Watch more: 147th Brigade destroys 12 guns, equipment convoy and ruscist troops with HIMARS strikes in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO

Watch more: Russian invader, hiding in undergrowth, filmed destruction of "Grad" multiple rocket launcher by Ukrainian FPV drone. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12231) elimination (7732) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3783) drones (5054)
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