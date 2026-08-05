Ruscist from evacuation team is whingeing about large number of bodies of his eliminated comrades: "This is f#cked up. There are loads of them here.". VIDEO 18+

Footage has been published online showing a Russian soldier from an evacuation unit filming the bodies of killed accomplices whom they are attempting to evacuate.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian soldier also adds that there are many such dead occupiers in this area.

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The footage shows the body of one of the invaders, which is unrecognisable. Meanwhile, a Russian soldier from the evacuation team complains that there will be a lot of work involved in evacuating the dead.

"This is f#cked up. There are loads of them here," whinges the occupier.

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Warning! Contains strong language!

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!

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