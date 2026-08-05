Occupiers dug hideout to consolidate positions, but 129th Brigade drone operators turned it into grave. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing drone operators from the 129th Brigade eliminating Russian soldiers who were attempting to dig a hideout to consolidate their positions in the Velykyi Burluk direction of the Kharkiv region.

Censor.NET reports that two occupiers near the settlement of Odradne attempted to regain lost positions and set up a shelter, but the entire process was being monitored by Ukrainian drone pilots.

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The drone operators observed the enemy’s actions for some time before dropping an explosive directly into the pit the Russians were digging for themselves at the right moment. The strike instantly turned the hideout into a grave for both invaders.

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