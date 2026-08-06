Operators of 3rd SOF Regiment eliminated ruscist who opened fire in response to offer to surrender. VIDEO

Operators of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated a Russian serviceman during a combat mission after he refused to lay down his arms and opened fire on the Ukrainian special operators.

As reported by Censor.NET, before launching the operation, the soldiers blocked off the settlement, cutting off the enemy’s routes of approach and withdrawal, as well as its logistical supply routes. The operators then used drones to locate shelters, dugouts, and the occupiers’ positions before beginning the clearing operation.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

While searching one of the yards, the SOF servicemen discovered a Russian occupier. When offered the chance to surrender, he responded by opening fire, posing an immediate threat to the Ukrainian group.

According to a 3rd SOF Regiment operator with the call sign Douglas, the group withdrew after eliminating the enemy because other Russian servicemen were nearby and could have directed drone and artillery strikes against the Ukrainian special operators’ positions.

Footage of the clearing operation was published on the official Telegram channel of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Watch more: Occupiers dug hideout to consolidate positions, but 129th Brigade drone operators turned it into grave. VIDEO

Watch more: Border guards of 4th Detachment thwart occupiers’ assault in Vovchansk direction, eliminating five assault groups before attack began. VIDEO