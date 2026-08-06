ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11494 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
6 859 2

Ruscist films failed attempts to shoot down Hornet drones before they strike occupiers’ vehicle in Donetsk region. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian soldier filming an attack by Ukrainian Hornet kamikaze drones on a UAZ Bukhanka van and Russian personnel in the Donetsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, Russian troops attempted to shoot down the drones with small-arms fire during the attack, but this did not prevent the Ukrainian pilots from successfully completing their combat mission.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result, two attack drones struck the target with precision, critically damaging the enemy vehicle.

The post accompanying the video also notes that neither chaotic small-arms fire nor a protective net stretched over the road helped the occupiers avoid being hit.

Watch more: Occupiers dug hideout to consolidate positions, but 129th Brigade drone operators turned it into grave. VIDEO

Watch more: Phoenix pilots destroy occupiers’ tank, artillery, armoured vehicles and logistics in Lyman sector. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12255) elimination (7752) Donetsk region (6080) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3797) drones (5072)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 