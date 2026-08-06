Ruscist films failed attempts to shoot down Hornet drones before they strike occupiers’ vehicle in Donetsk region. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian soldier filming an attack by Ukrainian Hornet kamikaze drones on a UAZ Bukhanka van and Russian personnel in the Donetsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, Russian troops attempted to shoot down the drones with small-arms fire during the attack, but this did not prevent the Ukrainian pilots from successfully completing their combat mission.

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As a result, two attack drones struck the target with precision, critically damaging the enemy vehicle.

The post accompanying the video also notes that neither chaotic small-arms fire nor a protective net stretched over the road helped the occupiers avoid being hit.

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