African mercenary serving in Russian Armed Forces broke down in tears after his motorbike was destroyed by Ukrainian Armed Forces FPV drone. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing an African mercenary serving in the Russian Armed Forces filming his burning motorbike – which had been hit by Ukrainian FPV drones – and lamenting its loss.
According to Censor.NET, unable to contain his emotions, the mercenary watches his motorcycle engulfed in flames with tears in his eyes and tells his African comrades about the strike by the Ukrainian drone.
The loss of his only means of transport proved more painful for the mercenary than the strike itself – after the motorbike was destroyed, he was unable to contain his emotions and burst into tears.
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