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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment African mercenaries of Russian army
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African mercenary serving in Russian Armed Forces broke down in tears after his motorbike was destroyed by Ukrainian Armed Forces FPV drone. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing an African mercenary serving in the Russian Armed Forces filming his burning motorbike – which had been hit by Ukrainian FPV drones – and lamenting its loss.

According to Censor.NET, unable to contain his emotions, the mercenary watches his motorcycle engulfed in flames with tears in his eyes and tells his African comrades about the strike by the Ukrainian drone.

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The loss of his only means of transport proved more painful for the mercenary than the strike itself – after the motorbike was destroyed, he was unable to contain his emotions and burst into tears.

Watch more: 103 Russian UAVs down in three days: combat operations by crews of 11th Brigade of National Guard of Ukraine. VIDEO

Watch more: Pilots from SIGNUM battalion have brought Mariupol–Chonhar road, used by occupiers to supply Crimea, under fire. VIDEO

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