Pilots from SIGNUM battalion have brought Mariupol–Chonhar road, used by occupiers to supply Crimea, under fire. VIDEO

Pilots from the SIGNUM battalion of the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces are carrying out strikes along the Mariupol–Chonhar road, which is one of the key logistical routes used by the Russian occupying forces to reach the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, Hornet drones are conducting fire control over the route, which the occupiers have been using to supply personnel, ammunition, fuel and military equipment.

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The unit notes that strikes on this section have significantly disrupted Russian logistics, turning what was once a ‘safe’ route into a constant risk zone for the occupiers.

Despite claims by Russian propaganda that everything is under control, residents of the temporarily occupied territories are increasingly witnessing explosions, burning equipment and attempts by Russian troops to salvage their own supplies.

The Ukrainian military is also urging civilians who are forced to remain in the temporarily occupied territories to exercise the utmost caution. The occupiers often disguise their logistics among civilian transport, using lorries and cars belonging to local residents.

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