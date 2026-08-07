Ukrainian operators shot down Russian drone using net launcher mounted on drone. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing Ukrainian defenders shooting down a Russian drone using a drone equipped with a net launcher.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the skilful interception of the Russian UAV by a drone equipped with a net launcher was filmed by Defence Forces pilots during one of their combat sorties.

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Drones with net launchers

A net launcher is a specialised device that is mounted on a drone and, upon approaching an enemy drone, fires a net to intercept it.

Once fired, the net entangles the drone’s propellers, causing it to lose control and the ability to continue flying.

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