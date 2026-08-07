Ukrainian operators shot down Russian drone using net launcher mounted on drone. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing Ukrainian defenders shooting down a Russian drone using a drone equipped with a net launcher.
According to Censor.NET, footage of the skilful interception of the Russian UAV by a drone equipped with a net launcher was filmed by Defence Forces pilots during one of their combat sorties.
Drones with net launchers
A net launcher is a specialised device that is mounted on a drone and, upon approaching an enemy drone, fires a net to intercept it.
Once fired, the net entangles the drone’s propellers, causing it to lose control and the ability to continue flying.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password