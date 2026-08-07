FPV drone strike and ammunition detonation propel burning ruscist vehicle across terrain. VIDEO

A Russian vehicle carrying ammunition detonated after being hit by a Ukrainian FPV drone, with the powerful explosion captured by Defence Forces operators during combat operations.

As reported by Censor.NET, the strike drone hit the occupiers’ vehicle as it travelled along a road. Following the impact, the ammunition being transported inside the vehicle began to detonate.

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The footage also shows that the series of explosions was so powerful that the burning vehicle was propelled several dozen metres across the terrain.

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