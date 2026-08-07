FPV drone strike and ammunition detonation propel burning ruscist vehicle across terrain. VIDEO
A Russian vehicle carrying ammunition detonated after being hit by a Ukrainian FPV drone, with the powerful explosion captured by Defence Forces operators during combat operations.
As reported by Censor.NET, the strike drone hit the occupiers’ vehicle as it travelled along a road. Following the impact, the ammunition being transported inside the vehicle began to detonate.
The footage also shows that the series of explosions was so powerful that the burning vehicle was propelled several dozen metres across the terrain.
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