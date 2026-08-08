Since start of August, USF has struck 12 vessels of Russian Federation’s ’shadow fleet’ in Black and Azov Seas," - Madiar. VIDEO

Since the beginning of August, the Unmanned Systems Forces have struck 12 vessels belonging to the Russian ‘shadow fleet’ in the Black and Azov Seas.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert (Madyar) Brovdi.

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He explained that during one incident near Gelendzhik, a Russian "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system fired three guided missiles at a Ukrainian drone, none of which managed to shoot it down. Following this, a UAV from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces successfully struck the vessel.

How many vessels have been struck as part of the operation

Madyar also reported that, in total, 218 vessels have been effectively struck since the start of Operation ‘MoLoChKa’, which has been ongoing since 6 July.

According to the data provided, 134 of these were in the Sea of Azov, with a further 84 in the Black Sea.

Furthermore, as a result of the SBS’s successful operations, shipping through the Kerch Strait has remained blocked since 10 July. And the ‘MoLoChKa’ special operation will continue even after the 221 vessels that Madyar promised to target at the start of the operation have been struck.

"We will stand firm. Moscow will fall. We will rebuild Crimea," Madiar emphasised, as is his custom.

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