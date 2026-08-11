Special forces from DIU’s "BAT-13" and "ARATTA" units carried out raid on enemy positions and took Russian soldier prisoner. VIDEO

Special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out a raid in an enemy-held settlement and captured a ruscist.

According to Censor.NET, fighters from the ‘BAT-13’ and ‘ARATTA’ units, part of the ‘Tymur Special Unit’ of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, infiltrated one of the settlements under the control of Russian troops during a combat mission.

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Footage released shows the special forces entering the building where the enemy personnel were hiding. The fighters fired warning shots and ordered the Russian soldier to surrender, promising to spare his life.

As a result, another Russian serviceman has been taken into Ukrainian captivity, which may subsequently facilitate the return of Ukraine’s defenders from Russian captivity.

The Main Intelligence Directorate notes that behind every such incident lies meticulous preparation, precise planning, well-coordinated teamwork and timely decisions by the troops.

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