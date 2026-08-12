Ruscist from mobile fire support unit filmed failed attempt to shoot down Ukrainian drone over convoy of their own lorries. VIDEO

A video has been published online in which a ruscist from a mobile fire support unit filmed the moment a Ukrainian UAV attacked Russian logistics convoys.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers attempted to shoot down a Ukrainian drone directly above the road on which cars and lorries were travelling.

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In the end, the occupiers failed to destroy the target – the drone flew past the mobile fire unit and changed the direction of its strike.

The caption accompanying the video notes that Russian lorry drivers are forced to manoeuvre and hope that, whilst attempting to shoot down the Ukrainian drone, the occupiers do not hit their own vehicles.

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