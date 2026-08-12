Russia manipulates prisoner lists, accusing Ukraine of refusing to take back its citizens – Lubinets. VIDEO

Russia uses disinformation and manipulation of lists of prisoners of war as a tool of psychological pressure on Ukraine and the relatives of Ukrainian defenders.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said this during a press conference, a Censor.NET correspondent reports.

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Details

He noted that Russia was waging war against Ukraine not only with missiles and drones but was also actively using disinformation against the country.

Twenty minutes before the press conference, Lubinets said, a Russian representative published lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war whom Ukraine was allegedly refusing to take back.

Read more: Russian occupiers blackmail families of prisoners, demanding they register Starlink in their names, - Coordination Headquarters

"Once again, I refute all of Russia’s claims. We have never refused to take back any Ukrainian prisoner of war, civilian hostage or Ukrainian child. We are prepared to take back absolutely everyone whom Russia is willing to hand over to us.

"The Russians publish a list, and after we immediately send a request saying that we are ready to arrive the next day and take back these Ukrainian citizens, these prisoners of war, they begin a lengthy process involving various approvals, deliberately delay the process and simultaneously accuse Ukraine of allegedly refusing to take back its citizens," he added.

According to Lubinets, Russia uses this as a tool of psychological pressure on the relatives of prisoners.

Read more: Lubinets has demanded that Russian Federation return 46 prisoners of war who were wounded following terrorist attack in Olenivka

Torture in captivity

He also said that the Russians subjected Ukrainian defenders to torture and reprisals and denied them medical care.

A total of 695 forms of torture and 860 instances of improper detention conditions involving Ukrainian prisoners of war have been documented.





It is known that 95% of Ukrainian prisoners of war are subjected to torture in Russian prisons.

Lubinets also spoke about 29 detention facilities where international journalistic investigations had confirmed systematic torture: 18 in Russia and 11 in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

From 24 February 2022 to 10 July 2026, a total of 635 criminal proceedings were opened over the mistreatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 345 cases involving the killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war by ruscists have been under investigation.

Read more: Man died one day after mobilization by TCR in Lviv region: relatives found numerous hematomas, Lubinets demands explanations