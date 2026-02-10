Russian occupiers blackmail families of prisoners, demanding they register Starlink in their names, - Coordination Headquarters

Russian invaders are threatening the families of Ukrainian prisoners of war, forcing them to officially register Starlink terminals in their names, which are then used against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The Coordination Headquarters recalled that the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in cooperation with SpaceX engineers, managed to disable illegal Starlink terminals that the Russian army used to communicate between units and control kamikaze drones that carried out strikes in the rear.

After that, according to the headquarters, the occupiers began to put pressure on the families of prisoners. There have been recorded cases of threats and demands to officially register Starlink terminals, which will subsequently be used against Ukraine.

Read more: Russians use relatives of captured and missing soldiers to gather intelligence and carry out special tasks

The Coordination Headquarters emphasised that such "cooperation" with the enemy is extremely dangerous. Official registration of the terminal requires identification, and the use of equipment registered by a Ukrainian citizen to control drones or strike infrastructure may be grounds for criminal liability.

The headquarters also stressed that the enemy cynically exploits the vulnerability of the families of prisoners and disregards their future fate, treating people as a "disposable resource."

Read more: Youngest defender released from captivity turns 23: he was taken captive at 19

In the event of threats or demands regarding Starlink registration or any other blackmail from the enemy, citizens are urged to immediately contact the Coordination Headquarters and law enforcement agencies.

Background

Read more: OSINT methods confirm 2,577 Ukrainian service members held in Russian captivity