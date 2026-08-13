Drone operators from 57th Brigade destroy Russian Msta-S self-propelled gun in forest near Nova Tavolzhanka, Belgorod region. VIDEO

Russian troops are trying to move their artillery farther away from the line of contact, but this does not protect their equipment from Ukrainian drone operators.

According to Censor.NET, UAV operators from the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade detected and struck a Russian Msta-S self-propelled gun that the occupiers had concealed in a forest near Nova Tavolzhanka in the Shebekino district of Russia’s Belgorod region.

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The soldiers also said that this was at least the third Russian self-propelled gun struck by drone operators from the 57th Brigade over the past several days.

The distance from the front line did not prevent the Ukrainian operators from detecting and destroying the enemy artillery system.

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