In Warsaw, Ukrainian teenager had her two front teeth knocked out because of her accent. VIDEO

In Warsaw, a Ukrainian teenage girl lost her two front teeth after being struck during a confrontation with a group of Polish adults. Her mother claims that the altercation arose after the Poles heard the teenagers’ Ukrainian accent.

According to Censor.NET, NEXTA Polska has reported on the incident, publishing the account given by the victim’s mother.

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The altercation began following a conversation in the park

According to the woman, her daughter was in the park with other teenagers aged around 15–16 when a group of Poles aged over 30 approached them.

The adults asked if the teenagers had any cigarettes. They replied in Polish that they did not smoke. The victim’s mother claims that the Poles then took issue with their accent, and an argument ensued.

"The Poles didn’t like the accent the children used when they replied, after which a scuffle broke out between them," the woman said.

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The girl lost two front teeth

According to her mother, during the altercation, one of the Polish women snatched her daughter’s phone and struck the girl in the face. As a result of the blow, the Ukrainian girl lost two front teeth.

The woman reported that she had filed a complaint with the police. She said that the attackers have not yet been identified.

However, there is as yet no official confirmation of the circumstances described by the mother. Polish law enforcement agencies have not publicly commented on this case, so the motive for the attack and other details of the incident are currently based on the testimony of the victim’s mother.