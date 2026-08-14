Poland may transfer MiG-29s to Ukraine in coming weeks in exchange for drones and technology, - media

Negotiations between Ukraine and Poland regarding the transfer of Polish MiG-29 fighter jets to Kyiv are entering the final stages. The aircraft could be handed over to Ukraine as early as the coming weeks, whilst Poland will receive Ukrainian drones and technology in return.

Wiadomości WP reports this, citing sources within the Polish Armed Forces and the Polish Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the exchange

"Negotiations are currently being finalised regarding the transfer of MiG-29s in exchange for a large number of drones of various types and Ukrainian technological developments. The MiGs will arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks, whilst the drones will be sent to Poland," the publication writes.

Umerov’s role

According to the Polish Ministry of Defence, the process gained momentum when Rustem Umerov, former Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, became the new head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

"Since the start of the war, he has been dealing with the most sensitive issues relating to negotiations with Russia and the United States. He also has experience in the transfer of technology and Ukrainian know-how. In an interview, Zelenskyy, amongst other things, tasked him with leading negotiations on drone deals. Poland views this change positively, but without excessive trust," the publication states.

See more: SBI finds "black box" of MiG-29 fighter jet that crashed in Odesa region. PHOTOS

Reservations on the Polish side

A source close to the negotiations, speaking to the publication, stated that "you can agree on anything with the Ukrainians. Sign anything. The question is whether they will follow through."

In particular, according to the source, Fire Point is offering to supply Poland with 1,500 long-range drones and the same number of UAVs in the event of war.

"On paper, it looks very good. However, we realise that in a critical situation, the company may invoke force majeure and say: ‘Unfortunately, we are at war; we are unable to fulfil the contract; we need this equipment ourselves, as we are in a worse position’," says the source.

What led up to this?

In December 2025, the Polish Ministry of National Defence and the General Staff announced their intention to transfer to Ukraine some of the MiG-29s that remained in service with the Polish Air Force.

These fighter jets have been in service in Poland since 1989. They are currently being gradually replaced by more modern aircraft, but they are still carrying out combat missions.

Earlier , President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Poland was refusing to transfer the MiG-29s, even though Ukraine had agreed with NATO to send Alliance aircraft to Poland in exchange.

Later, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded that Poland would transfer its MiG-29s to Ukraine once it had received replacements from its allies.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki believes that the country could exchange the MiGs for anti-drone technology for Ukraine.

Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, stated that Warsaw had offered Kyiv a "very cooperative approach" – an exchange of MiG-29s for drone technology. According to him, Ukraine initially agreed to this proposal but subsequently refused to honour the agreements reached. He also suggested that the breakdown of the deal had political underpinnings and was linked, in particular, to the escalation of Polish-Ukrainian disputes over historical issues.

Watch more: MiG-29 fighter pilots from Air Force destroyed occupiers’ UAV operators’ command post and electronic warfare equipment. VIDEO