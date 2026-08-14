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Wounded ruscist does not wait for repeat attack after Armed Forces of Ukraine drone strike and shoots himself in head. VIDEO 18+

A video has been posted online showing a Russian occupier deciding to kill himself after being struck by a Ukrainian drone.

According to Censor.NET, after the UAV attack, the wounded ruscist apparently decided not to wait for another strike by the Ukrainian drone.

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Defence Forces drone operators recorded the moment when, after firing several test shots into the air, the invader shot himself in the head and took his own life.

Watch more: Air defence troops of 208th Kherson Brigade destroy 10 jet-powered Shaheds during enemy attack. VIDEO

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!

Watch more: Drone operators from 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment use STING interceptors to shoot down three jet-powered Shaheds flying at speeds of up to 600 km/h. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12291) elimination (7792) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3828) drones (5117)
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