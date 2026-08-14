Wounded ruscist does not wait for repeat attack after Armed Forces of Ukraine drone strike and shoots himself in head. VIDEO 18+
A video has been posted online showing a Russian occupier deciding to kill himself after being struck by a Ukrainian drone.
According to Censor.NET, after the UAV attack, the wounded ruscist apparently decided not to wait for another strike by the Ukrainian drone.
Defence Forces drone operators recorded the moment when, after firing several test shots into the air, the invader shot himself in the head and took his own life.
Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!
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