Wounded ruscist does not wait for repeat attack after Armed Forces of Ukraine drone strike and shoots himself in head. VIDEO 18+

A video has been posted online showing a Russian occupier deciding to kill himself after being struck by a Ukrainian drone.

According to Censor.NET, after the UAV attack, the wounded ruscist apparently decided not to wait for another strike by the Ukrainian drone.

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Defence Forces drone operators recorded the moment when, after firing several test shots into the air, the invader shot himself in the head and took his own life.

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Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!

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