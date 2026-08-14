Ruscist shows aftermath of attack by 7 Ukrainian FPV drones: "They f#cking destroyed dugout, everything burned f#ck down". VIDEO

Footage has been published online showing a Russian occupier displaying the aftermath of an attack by seven Ukrainian FPV drones that destroyed an enemy dugout and equipment.

As reported by Censor.NET, the video shows the ruscist whining and asking for help as the destroyed dugout burns nearby.

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"They f#cking destroyed the dugout; everything burned the f#ck down," the occupier says, commenting on the aftermath of the strike.

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