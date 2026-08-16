Zelenskyy is losing his chances of re-election due to high levels of corruption, - Shabunin. VIDEO

According to the latest opinion polls, the incumbent president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is losing ground in his bid for re-election in the next presidential election.

This was reported by Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, according to Censor.NET.

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Details from Shabunin

Furthermore, he says, these figures point to "a loss of his legitimacy, which poses a threat to us".

He cites data from an unnamed opinion poll, which states that 90 per cent of Ukrainians believe that the level of corruption in Ukraine is high.

Read more: Zelenskyy is "squandering" Ukraine’s chance for European integration, - Shabunin

Corruption during the war

Shabunin then draws attention to the problem of corruption during the war.

According to him, 50 per cent of Ukrainians believe that high levels of corruption at the highest levels of government have the most negative impact on the situation in the country.

Watch the video for more details.