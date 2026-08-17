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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Surviving occupier with legs blown off crawls out of burning shelter, drinks from bottle and lies on his back. VIDEO 18+

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically eliminate Russian invaders in their hideouts and shelters.

As reported by Censor.NET, footage of combat operations by the Dovbush’s Hornets UAV Battalion of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush has been published online.

The footage shows a precise Ukrainian drone strike on a shelter containing an occupier. The explosion and subsequent fire blew off the invader’s legs. The critically wounded occupier crawled out of the burning underground shelter, took several sips from a bottle, and remained lying on his back on the ground.

Warning! Not recommended for viewers of a sensitive disposition!

Watch more: Steel Border operators use drone with stick and rope to destroy 3 Russian Mavic UAVs. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12302) elimination (7805) drones (5130) 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade (76)
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